Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of DNB Financial Corporation to S&T Bancorp, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders

06/06/2019 | 04:07pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased DNB Financial Corporation (“DNB Financial” or the “Company”) (NASDAQCM: DNBF) stock prior to June 5, 2019.

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of DNB Financial to S&T Bancorp, Inc. (“S&T”) (NASDAQGS: STBA). Under the terms of the deal, stockholders of DNB Financial will receive 1.22 shares of S&T common stock for each share of DNB Financial stock that they hold. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna/dnb-financial-corporation

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The DNB Financial merger investigation concerns whether the Board of DNB Financial breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether S&T is underpaying for DNB Financial shares, thus unlawfully harming DNB Financial shareholders.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
