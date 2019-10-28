Log in
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Empire Bancorp, Inc. to Flushing Financial Corporation is Fair to Shareholders

10/28/2019 | 11:28am EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Empire Bancorp, Inc. (“Empire Bancorp” or the “Company”) (OTCMKTS: EMPK) stock prior to October 25, 2019.

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of Empire Bancorp to Flushing Financial Corporation (“Flushing”) (NASDAQ: FFIC). Under the terms of the deal each share of Empire Bancorp common stock will be exchanged for either 0.6548 shares of Flushing common stock or $14.04 in cash, based upon the election of each Empire shareholder, subject to the election and proration procedures specified in the merger agreement. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna/empire-bancorp-inc

 or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The Empire Bancorp merger investigation concerns whether the Board of Empire Bancorp breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether Community Bank System is underpaying for Empire Bancorp, thus unlawfully harming Empire Bancorp shareholders.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
