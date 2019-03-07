Log in
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of GTx, Inc. to Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders

03/07/2019 | 10:34am EST

NEW YORK, March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased GTx, Inc. (“GTx” or the “Company”) (NASDAQCM: GTXI) stock prior to March 6, 2019.

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of GTx to Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (“Oncternal”). Under the terms of the transaction, GTx shareholders will receive shares in Oncternal equal to 25% of the outstanding capital stock of GTx. GTx shareholders will also receive a Contingent Value Right for which each shareholder of GTx will receive “in the aggregate 50% of any net proceeds received during the 15-year-period after the Closing from the grant, sale or transfer of rights to GTx’s SARD or SARM technology that occurs during the 10-year period after the Closing…” To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna/gtx-inc

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The GTx merger investigation concerns whether the Board of GTx breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether Oncternal is underpaying for GTx shares, thus unlawfully harming GTx shareholders.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
