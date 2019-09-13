Log in
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Highlands Bankshares, Inc. to First Community Bankshares, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders

09/13/2019 | 11:59am EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Highlands Bankshares, Inc. (Highlands” or the “Company”) (OTCMKTS: HLND) stock prior to September 11, 2019.

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of Highlands to First Community Bankshares, Inc. (“First Community”) (NASDAQ: FCBC). Under the terms of the deal, each share of Highlands common and preferred stock outstanding immediately prior to the merger will be converted into the right to receive 0.2703 shares of First Community common stock. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna/highlands-bankshares-inc

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The Highlands merger investigation concerns whether the Board of Highlands breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether BV Financial is underpaying for Highlands shares, thus unlawfully harming Highlands shareholders.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
