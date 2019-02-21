Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Immune Design Corp. to Merck & Co., Inc. for $5.85 Per Share is Fair to Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/21/2019 | 10:11am EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Immune Design Corp. (“Immune Design” or the “Company”) (NASDAQGM: IMDZ) stock prior to February 21, 2019.

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of Immune Design to Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) for $5.85 per share. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna/immune-design-corp

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The Immune Design merger investigation concerns whether the Board of Immune Design breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether Merck is underpaying for Immune Design shares, thus unlawfully harming Immune Design shareholders.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

250x148_zlk.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:41aCHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : Jury clears Chipotle in discrimination suit
AQ
10:41aBRADY : Rotating Label for faster cable troubleshooting
AQ
10:41aCovalent Collective Inc. Acquires “Colorado 16” Providing A Strong Foundation for Future Growth
GL
10:40aHYUNDAI MOTOR : South Korea's Hyundai opens assembly plant in Ethiopia
RE
10:38aDISCOVERY : HGTV'S ‘MY LOTTERY DREAM HOME' DELIVERS STELLAR FRIDAY NIGHT RATINGS
PU
10:38aCISCO : The Open vRAN Wave is Building
PU
10:38aCEMAT A/S : 21.02.19 Notice convening annual general meeting 2019
PU
10:38aCATALENT : Appoints Kay Schmidt to Lead Technical Operations
PU
10:38aEARTHPORT : Form 8.3 -
PU
10:38aENTERTAINMENT ONE : STRIKES EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP WITH NASHVILLE–BASED, GRAMMY® AWARD–WINNING PRODUCER/SONGWRITER, AARON PEARCE
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BARCLAYS : BARCLAYS : 2018 Profit Below Analyst Expectations, Backs Returns Targets
2PRODWARE : PRODWARE : Good revenue growth, above expectation.
3HENKEL AG & CO KGAA : HENKEL : Expects Further Growth After Posting 2018 Net Profit Rise
4NORDEX SE : NORDEX GROUP: Preliminary figures for 2018 confirm guidance
5AXA : AXA : 2018 Net Profit Fell Sharply

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.