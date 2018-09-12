Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Integrated Device Technology, Inc. to Renesas Electronics Corporation for $49 Per Share is Fair to Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2018 | 04:34pm CEST

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (“IDT” or the “Company”) (NASDAQGS: IDTI) stock prior to September 11, 2018.

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of IDT to Renesas Electronics Corporation for $49.00 in cash per share. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to

https://www.zlk.com/mna/integrated-device-technology-inc

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The IDT merger investigation concerns whether the Board of IDT breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether Renesas Electronics Corporations is underpaying for IDT shares, thus unlawfully harming IDT shareholders.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Eduard Korsinsky, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

250x148_zlk.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:13pBEYOND OUR FOUR WALLS : How Microsoft is accelerating sustainability progress
PU
05:13pSCHOLASTIC : Alliance for Young Artists & Writers Opens Call for Submissions to the 96th Annual Scholastic Art & Writing Awards
PU
05:13pTRIMBLE : Announces 2019 Dates for in.sight user conference + expo
PU
05:13pRELX : Additional Listing
PU
05:13pTAYLOR WIMPEY : Childhood friends purchase first home using Help to Buy
PU
05:13pTAYLOR WIMPEY : Newly-engaged Andrew and Ash buy first home
PU
05:13pREGENCY CENTERS : How Millennial and Gen Z Consumers are Changing the Future of Mobile Ads
PU
05:13pCONCURRENT REAL-TIME : Introduces FPGA Development Platform
PR
05:12pTONGAAT HULETT : Ntshongweni urban development gets go-ahead
AQ
05:11pLITHIUM CHILE INC. (TSX.V : LITH) (OTCQB: LTMCF) to Extend Drilling Depth at Ollague Property
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Tencent under pressure to step up its game as regulatory restrictions bite
2APPLE : APPLE : website leak suggest iPhones could be named XS, XS Max, Xr
3SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY : Higher gas prices and hot summer take wind out of SSE's sails
4VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : German consumer body to file VW class action suit over diesel tests
5ACCENTURE : ACCENTURE : CFOs Play a Major Role in Digital Investment Decisions Across the Enterprise, Accordin..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.