Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. to Advisor Group is Fair to Shareholders

11/12/2019 | 01:37pm EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (“Ladenburg Thalmann” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LTS) stock prior to November 11, 2019.

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of Ladenburg Thalmann to Advisor Group. Under the terms of the transaction, each outstanding share of Ladenburg's common stock will be converted into a cash payment of $3.50 per share. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna/ladenburg-thalmann-financial-services-inc

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The Ladenburg Thalmann merger investigation concerns whether the Board of Ladenburg Thalmann breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction and whether Advisor Group is underpaying for Ladenburg Thalmann shares, thus unlawfully harming Ladenburg Thalmann shareholders.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
