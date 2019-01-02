Log in
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of MedEquities Realty Trust, Inc. to Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders

01/02/2019 | 07:53pm CET

NEW YORK, Jan. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased MedEquities Realty Trust, Inc. (“MedEquities” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MRT) stock prior to January 2, 2019.

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of MedEquities to Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE: OHI). Under the terms of the transaction, MedEquities shareholders will receive 0.235 Omega common shares plus $2.00 in cash for each common share of MedEquities stock they own. Based on the closing price of Omega stock on December 31, 2018, this represents a value of approximately $10.26 per share. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna/medequities-realty-trust-inc

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The MedEquities merger investigation concerns whether the Board of MedEquities breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether Omega is underpaying for MedEquities shares, thus unlawfully harming MedEquities shareholders.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
