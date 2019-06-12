Log in
News : Companies
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Medidata Solutions, Inc. to Dassault Systèmes is Fair to Shareholders

06/12/2019 | 10:36am EDT

NEW YORK, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Medidata Solutions, Inc. (“Medidata” or the “Company”) (NASDAQGS: MDSO) stock prior to June 12, 2019.

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of Medidata to Dassault Systèmes. Under the terms of the deal, stockholders of Medidata will receive $ 92.25 in cash for each share of Medidata they hold. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna/medidata-solutions-inc

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The Medidata merger investigation concerns whether the Board of Medidata breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether Dassault Systèmes is underpaying for Medidata shares, thus unlawfully harming Medidata shareholders.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
