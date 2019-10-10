Log in
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to UCB S.A. is Fair to Shareholders

10/10/2019 | 02:52pm EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Ra Pharma” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:RARX) stock prior to October 10, 2019.

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of Ra Pharma to UCB S.A. (“UCB”). Under the terms of the deal Ra Pharma shareholders will receive $48.00 in cash for each Ra Pharma share at closing. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna/ra-pharmaceuticals-inc

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The Ra Pharma merger investigation concerns whether the Board of Ra Pharma breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether UCB is underpaying for Ra Pharma shares, thus unlawfully harming Ra Pharma shareholders.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
