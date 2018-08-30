Log in
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Reis, Inc. to Moody’s Corporation for $23.00 Per Share is Fair to Shareholders

08/30/2018 | 04:50pm CEST

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Reis, Inc. (“Reis” or the “Company”) (NASDAQGS: REIS) stock prior to August 30, 2018.

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of Reis to Moody’s Corporation (NYSE: MCO) for $23.00 per share. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to

https://www.zlk.com/mna/reis-inc

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The Reis merger investigation concerns whether the Board of Reis breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether Moody’s Corporation is underpaying for Reis shares, thus unlawfully harming Reis shareholders.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Eduard Korsinsky, Esq.
30 Broad Street - 24th Floor
New York, NY 10004
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

250x148_zlk.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
