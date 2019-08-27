Log in
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of SRC Energy Inc. to PDC Energy, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders

08/27/2019 | 11:12am EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased SRC Energy Inc. (SRC” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SRCI) stock prior to August 26, 2019.

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of SRC to PDC Energy, Inc. (“PDC”) (NASDAQ: PDCE). Under the terms of the deal, SRC shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.158 PDC shares for each share of SRC common stock, representing an implied value of $3.99 per share based on the PDC closing price as of August 23, 2019. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna/src-energy-inc 

 or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The SRC merger investigation concerns whether the Board of SRC breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether PDC is underpaying for SRC shares, thus unlawfully harming SRC shareholders.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
