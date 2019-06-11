Log in
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Shutterfly, Inc. to affiliates of certain funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, LLC is Fair to Shareholders

06/11/2019 | 11:42am EDT

NEW YORK, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Shutterfly, Inc. (“Shutterfly” or the “Company”) (NasdaqGS: SFLY) stock prior to June 10, 2019.

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of Shutterfly to affiliates of certain funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, LLC (“Apollo”) (NYSE: APO). Under the terms of the deal, stockholders of Shutterfly will receive $51.00 in cash for each share of SFLY they hold. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna/shutterfly-inc

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The Shutterfly merger investigation concerns whether the Board of Shutterfly breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether Apollo affiliates are underpaying for Shutterfly shares, thus unlawfully harming Shutterfly shareholders.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
