Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Sierra Monitor Corporation to MSA Safety Incorporated for $3.25 Per Share is Fair to Shareholders

04/01/2019 | 11:54am EDT

NEW YORK, April 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Sierra Monitor Corporation (“SMC” or the “Company”) (OTCMKTS: SRMC) stock prior to March 29, 2019.

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of SMC to MSA Safety Incorporated for $3.25 per share. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna/sierra-monitor-corporation

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The SMC merger investigation concerns whether the Board of SMC breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether MSA Safety Incorporated is underpaying for SMC shares, thus unlawfully harming SMC shareholders.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
