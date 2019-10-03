Log in
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of The Stars Group Inc. to Flutter Entertainment plc is Fair to Shareholders

10/03/2019 | 10:38am EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased The Stars Group Inc. (“TSG” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TSG) stock prior to October 2, 2019.

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of TSG to Flutter Entertainment plc (“Flutter”). Under the terms of the deal, TSG shareholders will receive 0.2253 New Flutter Shares in exchange for each TSG share. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna/the-stars-group-inc

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The TSG merger investigation concerns whether the Board of TSG breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether Flutter is underpaying for TSG shares, thus unlawfully harming TSG shareholders.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
