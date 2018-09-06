Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of WSI Industries, Inc. to Polaris Industries Inc. is Fair to Shareholders

NEW YORK, Sept. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



To: All Persons or Entities who purchased WSI Industries, Inc. (“WSI Industries” or the “Company”) (NASDAQCM: WSCI) stock prior to September 6, 2018 .

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of WSI Industries to Polaris Industries Inc. for $7.00 in cash per share. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna/wsi-industries-inc

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The WSI Industries merger investigation concerns whether the Board of WSI Industries breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether Polaris Industries Inc. is underpaying for WSI Industries shares, thus unlawfully harming WSI Industries shareholders.

