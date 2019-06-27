Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of WageWorks, Inc. to HealthEquity, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/27/2019 | 09:44am EDT

NEW YORK, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased WageWorks, Inc. (“WageWorks” or the “Company”) (NYSE: WAGE) stock prior to June 27, 2019.

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of WageWorks to HealthEquity, Inc. (“HealthEquity”) (NASDAQGS: HQY). Under the terms of the deal, HealthEquity will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock of WageWorks for $51.35 per share in cash. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna/wageworks-inc-2

 or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The WageWorks merger investigation concerns whether the Board of WageWorks breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether HealthEquity is underpaying for WageWorks shares, thus unlawfully harming WageWorks shareholders.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:58aTATA STEEL : Thyssenkrupp workers demand clear strategy for steel unit
RE
09:58aIPLAYCO : Grants Stock Options to Directors
AQ
09:57aAssocia Mid-Atlantic Promotes Tami Rutkowski to Regional Director
GL
09:55aOil slips to $66 ahead of G20, OPEC meeting
RE
09:55aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 27, 2019
PU
09:55aCALIX : How Much Does it Cost to Operate Hybrid Remote PHY/PON Cable Networks?
PU
09:55aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : INmune Bio Highlights Publication Of Data On INKmune Primed NK Cells In Peer-Reviewed Journal PLOS ONE
PU
09:55aGENERAL MILLS : Cannes honors Cheerios with four Lions
PU
09:55aACACIA MINING : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- Acacia Mining plc AMENDMENT
PU
09:55a360 Finance Announces Pricing of Upsized Follow-on Public Offering of American Depositary Shares
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says trade deal 'possible' with China's Xi, tariffs could be lower
2CHRISTIAN HANSEN HOLDING A/S : CHRISTIAN HANSEN A/S : Shares of Denmark's Chr Hansen tumble after sales warnin..
3BAYER AG : BAYER : Adds Legal Help To Resolve Liabilities
4HENNES & MAURITZ : HENNES & MAURITZ : H&M shares jump as early summer sales shine
5JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED : JARDINE MATHESON : Pendragon boss quits after just three months steering U..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About