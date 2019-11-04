Log in
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Wright Medical Group N.V. to Stryker Corporation is Fair to Shareholders

0
11/04/2019 | 12:31pm EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Wright Medical Group N.V. (“Wright” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WMGI) stock prior to November 4, 2019.

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of Wright to Stryker Corporation (“Stryker”) (NYSE: SYK). Under the terms of the deal, Stryker will commence a tender offer for all outstanding ordinary shares of Wright for $30.75 per share, in cash. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna/wright-medical-group-n-v

 or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The Wright merger investigation concerns whether the Board of Wright breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction and whether Stryker is underpaying for Wright shares, thus unlawfully harming Wright shareholders.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
