Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Zoe’s Kitchen, Inc. to Cava Group, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders

08/17/2018 | 04:29pm CEST

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Zoe’s Kitchen, Inc. (“Zoe’s Kitchen” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ZOES) stock prior to August 17, 2018.

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of Zoe’s Kitchen to Cava Group, Inc. for $12.75 in cash. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to

http://www.zlk.com/mna/zoes-kitchen-inc

 or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The Zoe’s merger investigation concerns whether the Board of Zoe’s Kitchen breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether Cava Group, Inc. is underpaying for Zoe’s Kitchen shares, thus unlawfully harming Zoe’s Kitchen shareholders.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Eduard Korsinsky, Esq.
30 Broad Street - 24th Floor
New York, NY 10004
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
