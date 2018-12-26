Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Allergan plc of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 19, 2019 – AGN

NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Allergan plc ("Allergan plc") (NYSE: AGN) between May 9, 2017 and December 19, 2018 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. To get more information go to:

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972.

During the Class Period, and unbeknownst to investors, Allergan misled investors regarding various “pharma and device approvals” and concealed the fact that the Company’s CE Mark for its textured breast implants and tissue expanders was expiring in Europe.

On December 19, 2018, the Company announced that, following a compulsory recall request from Agence Nationale de Sécurité du Médicament (“ANSM”), the French regulatory authority, the Company had suspended the sale of these products and that it was withdrawing all remaining supplies from European markets. The suspension of sales stemmed directly from the expiration of the company's CE Mark for these products, and the stock price fell drastically following the news.

If you suffered a loss in Allergan plc you have until February 19, 2019 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

