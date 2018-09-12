Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Philip Morris International, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of November 5, 2018 – PM

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Philip Morris International, Inc. ("Philip Morris") (NYSE: PM) between February 8, 2018 and April 18, 2018 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. To get more information go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/philip-morris-international-inc-loss-form?wire=3

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Philip Morris was experiencing a faster decline in overall cigarette and e-cigarette (or “heated tobacco”) sales volumes during the first quarter of 2018 than investors had been led to believe; (2) Philip Morris’ much-lauded sales initiatives had stalled; (3) Philip Morris was experiencing adverse sales headwinds in key markets; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ statements about Philip Morris’ business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you suffered a loss in Philip Morris you have until November 5, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C.

