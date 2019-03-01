Log in
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Syneos Health, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 30, 2019 – SYNH

03/01/2019

NEW YORK, March 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Syneos Health, Inc. ("Syneos Health") (NASDAQ: SYNH) between May 10, 2017 and February 27, 2019. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey. To get more information go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/syneos-health-inc-loss-form?wire=3

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Syneos Health’s internal control over financial reporting was inadequate; (2) concerns regarding Syneos Health’s internal control over financial reporting would result in heightened regulatory scrutiny and an SEC investigation into the company’s revenue accounting policies, internal controls and related matters; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about Syneos Health’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you suffered a loss in Syneos Health you have until April 30, 2019 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com




© GlobeNewswire 2019
