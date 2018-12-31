Log in
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of YogaWorks, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 25, 2019 – YOGA

12/31/2018 | 08:25pm CET

NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of YogaWorks, Inc. ("YogaWorks") (NasdaqGM: YOGA) pursuant and/or traceable to the IPO on or about August 10, 2017. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in United States District Court for the Central District of California. To get more information go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/yogaworks-inc-loss-form?wire=3

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that Defendants violated their  disclosure  obligations  because  the  Offering Materials  materially  misrepresented  and  failed  to  adequately  disclose  the  truth concerning the several known trends negatively impacting YogaWorks’ business at the time of the IPO, including, inter alia: (i) declining studio profitability; (ii) the impact of increased corporate overhead; (iii) declining financial metrics that would ultimately lead  to  a  substantial  impairment  charge  and  (iv)  the  conditions  that  led  to  the Defendants to postpone the initial offering.

If you suffered a loss in YogaWorks you have until February 25, 2019 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
