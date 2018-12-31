Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of YogaWorks, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 25, 2019 – YOGA

NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of YogaWorks, Inc. ("YogaWorks") (NasdaqGM: YOGA) pursuant and/or traceable to the IPO on or about August 10, 2017 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in United States District Court for the Central District of California. To get more information go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/yogaworks-inc-loss-form?wire=3

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that Defendants violated their disclosure obligations because the Offering Materials materially misrepresented and failed to adequately disclose the truth concerning the several known trends negatively impacting YogaWorks’ business at the time of the IPO, including, inter alia: (i) declining studio profitability; (ii) the impact of increased corporate overhead; (iii) declining financial metrics that would ultimately lead to a substantial impairment charge and (iv) the conditions that led to the Defendants to postpone the initial offering.

If you suffered a loss in YogaWorks you have until February 25, 2019 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

