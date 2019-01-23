Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Commencement of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by the Board of Directors of PriceSmart, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/23/2019 | 01:55pm EST

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQGS: PSMT) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

On October 25, 2018, PriceSmart filed a Form 8-K disclosing non-reliance on previously issued financial statements, citing discovery of “balance sheet misclassification.” According to the 8-K, the Audit Committee met on October 24, 2018 and determined that, as a result of the misclassification, certain financial statements would need to be restated; in addition, PriceSmart also “expects to include in its Form 10-K a conclusion that there was a material weakness in internal controls over financial accounting related to this misclassification.” Following this news, shares of PriceSmart fell from a close of $81.57 per share on October 25, 2018, to a close of $69.16 the following business day.  To obtain additional information, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/pricesmart-inc-loss-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities and shareholder lawsuits. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:   
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Eduard Korsinsky, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006           
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free:  (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

250x148_zlk.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:35pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Amdocs Limited Investors (DOX)
BU
02:35pThe Biggest CBD-Infused Beverage Trends for 2019 and the Stocks Involved
GL
02:34pESPIAL : How pay-TV operators can drive revenue with data
PU
02:34pPRIME PROPERTY & CASUALTY INSURANCE INC. : Provides Partnership Approach to the Kentucky Commercial Auto Market
BU
02:34pAtlanta Falcons Cheerleaders To Perform At Hong Kong's Annual Chinese New Year Night Parade
BU
02:32pKBRA Releases U.S. Title Insurance 2019 Outlook
BU
02:31pDenmark's DSV to keep hunting big targets after Panalpina - CEO
RE
02:31pTAP Air Portugal Triples Service Between Newark and Porto on New Airbus A321 LR Aircraft
GL
02:31pSTANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS : Launches New Corporate, Investor Relations, and Standard Brand Websites
PR
02:31pHMN Financial, Inc. Announces 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1METRO BANK PLC : METRO BANK : shares crash as risky mortgage bets raise cash call fears
2ASML HOLDING : ASML : faces slow start to year as chipmakers delay orders
3WESTPAC BANKING CORP : WESTPAC BANKING : MI Leading Index December (PDF 140KB)
4ANTOFAGASTA : ANTOFAGASTA : Copper, Gold Production Hit Top of Guidance in 2018
5NEOPOST : NEOPOST : ACQUIRES PARCEL PENDING, MAKING A SIGNIFICANT ENTRY INTO THE U.S. PARCEL LOCKER MARKET

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.