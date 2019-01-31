Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Commencement of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by the Board of Directors of PriceSmart, Inc.

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQGS: PSMT) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.



On October 25, 2018, PriceSmart filed a Form 8-K disclosing non-reliance on previously issued financial statements, citing discovery of “balance sheet misclassification.” According to the 8-K, the Audit Committee met on October 24, 2018 and determined that, as a result of the misclassification, certain financial statements would need to be restated; in addition, PriceSmart also “expects to include in its Form 10-K a conclusion that there was a material weakness in internal controls over financial accounting related to this misclassification.” Following this news, shares of PriceSmart fell from a close of $81.57 per share on October 25, 2018, to a close of $69.16 the following business day. To obtain additional information, go to:

