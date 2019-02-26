Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Commencement of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by the Board of Directors of Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. -- UEPS

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQGS: UEPS) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.



On November 8, 2018, Net 1 UEPS announced that it will restate its consolidated financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2018, included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2018, due to an accounting error. Following this news, shares of Net 1 fell from a close of $7.00 per share on November 8, 2018, to a close of $4.84 on November 9, 2018. To obtain additional information, go to:

