Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of a Securities Action on Behalf of Shareholders of Venator Materials PLC

04/05/2019 | 03:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, April 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who acquired common stock of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) ordinary shares in or traceable to the Company’s August 4, 2017 initial public offering and/or in its December 1, 2017 secondary offering. To get more information go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/venator-materials-plc-loss-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that materials relating to the initial and secondary public offerings contained materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose adverse information. In January 2017, a fire ravaged one of Venator’s plants for manufacturing titanium dioxide in Pori, Finland. Unbeknownst to investors, Venator’s registration statements filed in connection with its IPO and its Secondary Public Offering failed to disclose the true extent of the fire damage to the company’s facility and the cost to repair it.

To obtain additional information, contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972, or visit https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/venator-materials-plc-loss-form.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation involving financial fraud, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:   
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006           
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free:  (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com 

250x148_zlk.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
