Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Hologic, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2018 | 11:50pm CEST

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Hologic, Inc. (“Hologic” or “the Company”) (NASDAQGS: HOLX) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws. Hologic is the parent company of Cynosure, Inc.

On July 30, 2018, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a statement warning against the use of “energy-based devices” to perform vaginal “rejuvenation” and/or cosmetic vaginal procedures and stated it was aware of certain manufacturers inappropriately marketing energy-based devices. The FDA further disclosed it had sent a letter to Cynosure notifying the Company that marketing for its MonaLisa Touch may violate the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. Then on August 13, 2018, Hologic filed an 8-K stating that “Although the FDA did not mention Vitalia in its recent comments or the [MonaLisa Touch] MLT Letter, Cynosure has carefully considered the FDA’s broader concerns and elected to suspend marketing and distribution of Vitalia handpieces and single-use probes until it has confirmed they meet all regulatory requirements for devices in this category. Cynosure is also asking customers to return any Vitalia handpieces and unused probes they have purchased.” Following this news, shares of Hologic fell from a close of $40.66 per share on August 10, 2018, to a close of $39.02 on August 13, 2018. To obtain additional information, go to:

http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/hologic-inc

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities and shareholder lawsuits. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:   
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Eduard Korsinsky, Esq.
30 Broad Street - 24th Floor
New York, NY 10004           
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free:  (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

250x148_zlk.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:09aKBRA Releases Report for Chicago Park District GO Bonds Series 2018A-E
BU
12:06aSEARS : Boeing 737 brought to Oakbrook Center for KidZania center
AQ
12:05aLevi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of a Securities Action on Behalf of Shareholders of Altice USA, Inc.
GL
12:03aFocus Brands Completes Acquisition Of Jamba Juice
PR
12:03aRYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES : Blake Shelton and Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. to Bring Ole Red to Orlando, Florida
AQ
12:03aLATAM AIRLINES : is recognized as the leading airline in the Americas for sustainability
PU
12:02aCANADIAN UTILITIES : Explores Strategic Alternatives for Its Canadian Generation Business
AQ
12:01aCHIMERA INVESTMENT CORPORATION : Prices Public Offering of 7.75% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock
BU
12:01aGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of OPKO Health, Inc. Investors
BU
12:01aDRAPER OAKWOOD TECHNOLOGY ACQUISITION, INC. : To Extend Period to Consummate Acquisition
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CELANESE CORPORATION : CELANESE : Announces Emulsions Price Increases in Europe
2L BRANDS : L Brands Takes Action to Increase Shareholder Value – Announces 2019 Closure of Henri Bendel ..
3DRAR OAKW : DRAPER OAKWOOD TECHNOLOGY ACQUISITION, INC. : To Extend Period to Consummate Acquisition
4OPKO HEALTH INC. : GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf o..
5CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORPORATION : Prices Public Offering of 7.75% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.