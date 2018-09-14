Log in
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Atlantia S.p.A.

09/14/2018 | 04:43pm CEST

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Atlantia S.p.A. (“Atlantia” or “the Company”) (OTCMKTS: ATASY) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 14, 2018, a motorway bridge operated by Atlantia’s subsidiary Autostrade per L'Italia ("Autostrade") collapsed, killing 43 people. On August 16, 2018, media outlets reported that the Italian government had opened an investigation into Autostrade. Italy's Deputy Transport Minister stated that the government was considering revoking Autostrade's operating concession and imposing a fine of upwards of €150 million on Autostrade. On this news, Atlantia's American depositary receipt price fell 13.7%, to close at $10.45 on August 16, 2018. To obtain additional information, go to:

http://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/atlantia-s-p-a-loss-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities and shareholder lawsuits. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:   
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Eduard Korsinsky, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free:  (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com 

© GlobeNewswire 2018
