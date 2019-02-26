Log in
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

02/26/2019 | 03:26pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (“Herbalife” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: CVCO) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws. On February 7, 2019, the Wall Street Journal published an article disclosing that Herbalife’s CEO had been recorded making comments about “bypassing internal accounting policies.” According to the news outlet, these recordings recently reached U.S. officials investigating the Company. To  obtain additional information, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/herbalife-nutrition-ltd-loss-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities and shareholder lawsuits. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:   
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free:  (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

250x148_zlk.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
