Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of MicroStrategy Incorporated

03/15/2019 | 10:40am EDT

NEW YORK, March 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of MicroStrategy Incorporated (“MicroStrategy” or “the Company”) (NASDAQGS: MSTR) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws. To  obtain additional information, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/microstrategy-incorporated-loss-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities and shareholder lawsuits. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:   
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Eduard Korsinsky, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free:  (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

