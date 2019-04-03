Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Fusion Connect, Inc.

NEW YORK, April 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Fusion Connect, Inc. (“Fusion” or “the Company”) (NASDAQCM: FSNN) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.



On March 13, 2019, Fusion announced that it would postpone its earnings call for the fourth quarter and full year 2018. Then on April 2, 2019, the Company filed an 8-K disclosing accounting errors related to an acquisition in 2018, as well disclosing non-reliance on previously issued financial statements. Fusion also stated it faced further delay in the filing of its 2018 Form 10-K as a result of accounting errors that required further analysis. To obtain additional information, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/fusion-connect-inc-loss-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972.

