Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Revlon, Inc.

04/05/2019 | 03:10pm EDT

NEW YORK, April 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Revlon, Inc. (“Revlon” or “the Company”) (NYSE: REV) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 5, 2019, a Jefferies analyst noted that Nielsen’s data showed that Revlon’s recent sales declines were worse than rivals. Then on March 18, 2019, Revlon announced it would be unable to file its Annual Report for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2018. The Company stated that the “principal reason for the delay is the recent identification of a material weakness” related to the implementation of an enterprise resource planning system. To obtain additional information, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/revlon-inc-loss-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities and shareholder lawsuits. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:   
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free:  (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com 

250x148_zlk.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
