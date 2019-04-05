Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Revlon, Inc.

NEW YORK, April 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Revlon, Inc. (“Revlon” or “the Company”) (NYSE: REV) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.



On March 5, 2019, a Jefferies analyst noted that Nielsen’s data showed that Revlon’s recent sales declines were worse than rivals. Then on March 18, 2019, Revlon announced it would be unable to file its Annual Report for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2018. The Company stated that the “principal reason for the delay is the recent identification of a material weakness” related to the implementation of an enterprise resource planning system. To obtain additional information, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/revlon-inc-loss-form

