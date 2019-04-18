Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Cavco Industries, Inc.

NEW YORK, April 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Cavco Industries, Inc. (“Cavco” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: CVCO) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.



On November 8, 2018, in a Form 10-Q filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Cavco announced that it had previously received a subpoena from the SEC’s Division of Enforcement requesting certain documents. According to the Company, this subpoena was received on August 20, 2018. Cavco also announced that on October 1, 2018, its former Chairman, President and CEO also received a subpoena. To obtain additional information, go to:

