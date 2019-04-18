Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Swedbank AB
04/18/2019 | 11:25am EDT
NEW YORK, April 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Swedbank AB (OTCMKTS: SWDBY) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.
On or around February 20, 2019, it was announced that Swedish and Estonian regulators were investigating “reports linking Swedbank AB to a suspected €200 billion ($227 billion) money laundering scandal engulfing Danske Bank, which has expanded to include a probe from U.S. securities authorities.” Then on March 28, 2019, it was reported that the Company’s CEO had been fired. To obtain additional information, go to:
or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972.
