Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Swedbank AB

04/18/2019 | 11:25am EDT

NEW YORK, April 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Swedbank AB (OTCMKTS: SWDBY) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

On or around February 20, 2019,  it was announced that Swedish and Estonian regulators were investigating “reports linking Swedbank AB to a suspected €200 billion ($227 billion) money laundering scandal engulfing Danske Bank, which has expanded to include a probe from U.S. securities authorities.” Then on March 28, 2019, it was reported that the Company’s CEO had been fired. To obtain additional information, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/swedbank-ab-loss-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities and shareholder lawsuits. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:   
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free:  (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com 

© GlobeNewswire 2019
