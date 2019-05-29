Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Metro Bank PLC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/29/2019 | 02:42pm EDT

NEW YORK, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Metro Bank PLC (“Metro Bank” or “the Company”) (OTCMKTS: MBNKF) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

On January 23, 2019, Metro Bank issued a preliminary statement regarding its full year 2018 results. In a related conference call, CFO David Thomas Arden stated: “…we expect risk-weighted assets to be GBP 8.9 billion at the year-end, partly due to loan growth and partly due to an adjustment in the risk weighting of certain commercial loans secured on property and certain specialist buy-to-let loans. These changes…came to light following an internal review…” Then on February 26, 2019, Metro Bank reported its full year 2018 results. In a related conference call, Arden disclosed that the PRA and FCA were investigating the adjustment. Then on May 1, 2019, Metro Bank disclosed it had lost a “small number of large commercial and partnership customers.” To obtain additional information, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/metro-bank-plc-loss-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities and shareholder lawsuits. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:   
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free:  (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:04pFBN : Shareholders kick over N83.58bn banks' contributions to AMCON in 2018
AQ
03:04pNVE : Introduces New Smart TMR Magnetometer—Fast, accurate sensors are ideal for proximity or AC current
PU
03:02pAPPLE : defends App Store amid mounting criticism
RE
03:02p“CURE Connections®” Launches Video Series on Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
BU
03:01pCONSUMERS ENERGY : Launches New Electric Vehicle Charging and Customer Rebate Program
PR
03:01pFOX CORPORATION : Executives to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences
PR
03:01pCANON BUSINESS PROCESS SERVICES ANNOUNCES WEBCAST : "Implementing RPA: Three Critical Factors for Success"
PR
03:01pCAPE ANALYTICS : Introduces Automated Pool Detection From Geospatial Imagery, For Use By Property Insurers
BU
03:01pU S PHYSICAL THERAPY : to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference
BU
03:01pFocus on Equity, Literacy, and Advocacy Needed to Curb Maternal Deaths among Black Women
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LYNAS CORPORATION LTD : LYNAS : China ready to hit back at U.S. with rare earths - newspapers
2ROCKET INTERNET SE : ROCKET INTERNET SE: Rocket Internet Announced Q1 2019 Results for Rocket Internet & Selec..
3USU SOFTWARE AG : USU SOFTWARE : Aspera Wins $750K Software and Services Deal with Financial Services Company
4Canadian lawmakers fume after Facebook's Zuckerberg snubs invitation
5British and EU market watchdogs trade blows over market access after no-deal Brexit

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About