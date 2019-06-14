Log in
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Pivotal Software, Inc.

06/14/2019 | 09:33am EDT

NEW YORK, June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky reminds investors that it has commenced an investigation of Pivotal Software, Inc. (“Pivotal” or “the Company”) (NYSE: PVTL) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

On June 4, 2019, post-market, Pivotal reported its financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2019. Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives called the quarter a “train wreck” and characterized the Company’s deferred revenue and billings numbers as “disastrous”.  He further asserted that Pivotal’s “management team does not have a handle on the underlying issues negatively impacting its sales cycles and the activity in the field which gives us concern that this quarter will be the start of some ‘dark days ahead’ for Pivotal (and its investors).”  On this news, Pivotal’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on June 5, 2019. To  obtain additional information, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/pivotal-software-inc-loss-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities and shareholder lawsuits. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:   
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
