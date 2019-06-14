Log in
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Eros International Plc

06/14/2019 | 05:56pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky reminds investors that it has commenced an investigation of Eros International Plc (“Eros” or “the Company”) (NYSE: EROS) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

On June 6, 2019, rating company CARE cut the creditworthiness of an Eros International Plc subsidiary, entertainment firm Eros International Media (EIML), citing delays or likely defaults in serving debt availed from banks. On this news, Eros’ stock plummeted from a close of $7.30 on June 5, 2019, to a close of $3.71 on June 6, 2019, or 49.18%. To obtain additional information, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/eros-international-plc-loss-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities and shareholder lawsuits. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:   
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
