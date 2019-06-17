Log in
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Sunlands Technology Group

06/17/2019 | 05:42pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky reminds investors that it has commenced an investigation of Sunlands Technology Group (“Sunlands” or “the Company”) (NYSE: STG) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 22, 2018, Sunlands made its Initial Public Offering (“IPO”) at $11.50 per share. The Company’s stock has since plummeted to close at a price of $2.61 per share on June 5, 2019. To  obtain additional information, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/sunlands-technology-group-loss-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities and shareholder lawsuits. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:   
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com 

© GlobeNewswire 2019
