Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Sunlands Technology Group
06/17/2019 | 05:42pm EDT
NEW YORK, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky reminds investors that it has commenced an investigation of Sunlands Technology Group (“Sunlands” or “the Company”) (NYSE: STG) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.
On March 22, 2018, Sunlands made its Initial Public Offering ("IPO") at $11.50 per share. The Company's stock has since plummeted to close at a price of $2.61 per share on June 5, 2019.
