Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Pivotal Software, Inc.

NEW YORK, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky reminds investors that it has commenced an investigation of Pivotal Software, Inc. (“Pivotal” or “the Company”) (NYSE: PVTL) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.



On June 4, 2019, post-market, Pivotal reported its financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2019. Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives called the quarter a “train wreck” and characterized the Company’s deferred revenue and billings numbers as “disastrous”. He further asserted that Pivotal’s “management team does not have a handle on the underlying issues negatively impacting its sales cycles and the activity in the field which gives us concern that this quarter will be the start of some ‘dark days ahead’ for Pivotal (and its investors).” On this news, Pivotal’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on June 5, 2019. To obtain additional information, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/pivotal-software-inc-loss-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

