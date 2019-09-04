Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Capital One Financial Corporation

NEW YORK, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of Capital One Financial Corporation (“Capital One” or “the Company”) (NYSE: COF) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.



On July 29, 2019, Capital One disclosed a massive data breach affecting over 100 million of its customers. Due to a poorly configured firewall, a hacker was able to access customer data stored on a cloud-based platform. The breach has led to the exposure of sensitive information, including customers’ social security numbers and linked bank accounts.

On this news, Capital One stock fell significantly, resulting in losses for Capital One shareholders. To obtain additional information, go to:

