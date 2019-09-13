Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Sasol Limited
NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of Sasol Limited (“Sasol” or “the Company”) (NYSE: SSL) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.
On August 16, 2019, the Company revealed that the announcement of its financial results for fiscal year 2019 would be delayed due to possible "control weaknesses" at its Lake Charles chemicals project in Louisiana. Additionally, the Company announced that the Lake Charles project, which initially was expected to cost $8.9 billion, has experienced delays and rising costs. As a result, cost guidance for the project has skyrocketed to at least $12.6 billion. Finally, the Company announced that will delay the start of an ethane cracker at the project due to a technical glitch related to a large heat exchanger.
On this news, Sasol’s stock price fell over 4% on August 16, 2019. To obtain additional information, go to:
