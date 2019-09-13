Log in
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Dropbox, Inc.

09/13/2019 | 10:10am EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of Dropbox, Inc. (“Dropbox” or “the Company”) (NASDAQGS: DBX) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

On or about March 23, 2018, Dropbox closed its initial public offering (“IPO”) having sold 36 million shares at $21.00 per share for gross proceeds of $756 million.

On August 8, 2019, Dropbox announced its 2019 second-quarter fiscal results, reporting a revenue of $410.4 million below analysts' $420.3 million projection.

Following this news, Dropbox stock dropped 12.8%. To obtain additional information, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/dropbox-inc-loss-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities and shareholder lawsuits. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:   
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
