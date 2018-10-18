Log in
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of CafePress to Snapfish, LLC for $ 1.48 Per Share is Fair to Shareholders

10/18/2018 | 12:18am CEST

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased CafePress (“CafePress” or the “Company”) (NASDAQGS: PRSS) stock prior to September 28, 2018.

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of CafePress to Snapfish, LLC for $1.48 per share. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna/cafepress

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The CafePress merger investigation concerns whether the Board of CafePress breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether Snapfish, LLC is underpaying for CafePress shares, thus unlawfully harming CafePress shareholders. Insiders representing approximately a combined 51% of outstanding shares have already agreed to tender their shares.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
