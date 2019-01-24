Log in
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Entegra Financial Corp. to SmartFinancial, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders

01/24/2019 | 05:46pm EST

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Entegra Financial Corp. (“Entegra” or the “Company”) (NASDAQGM: ENFC) stock prior to January 15, 2019.

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of Entegra to SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMBK). Under the terms of the transaction, Entegra shareholders will receive 1.215 shares of SmartFinancial stock for each share of Entegra stock they own; this represents a value of approximately $22.36 per share. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna/entegra-financial-corp

 or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The Entegra merger investigation concerns whether the Board of Entegra breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether SmartFinancial is underpaying for Entegra shares, thus unlawfully harming Entegra shareholders.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
