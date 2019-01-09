Log in
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Fidelity Southern Corporation to Ameris Bancorp is Fair to Shareholders

01/09/2019 | 03:03pm EST

NEW YORK, Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Fidelity Southern Corporation (“Fidelity” or the “Company”) (NASDAQGS: LION) stock prior to December 17, 2018.

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of Fidelity to Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQGS: ABCB). Under the terms of the transaction, Fidelity shareholders will receive 0.80 shares of Ameris common stock for each share of Fidelity they own; based on Ameris’ closing price on December 14, 2018, this represents a value of $27.22 per share. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna/lion-merger

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The Fidelity merger investigation concerns whether the Board of Fidelity breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether Ameris is underpaying for Fidelity shares, thus unlawfully harming Fidelity shareholders.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

250x148_zlk.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
