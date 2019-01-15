Log in
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Loxo Oncology, Inc. to Eli Lilly and Company is Fair to Shareholders

01/15/2019 | 04:17pm EST

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Loxo Oncology, Inc. (“Loxo Oncology” or the “Company”) (NASDAQGM: LOXO) stock prior to January 7, 2019.

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of Loxo Oncology to Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY)  for $235 per share. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna/loxo-oncology-inc

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The Loxo Oncology merger investigation concerns whether the Board of Loxo Oncology breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether Eli Lilly and Company is underpaying for Loxo Oncology shares, thus unlawfully harming Loxo Oncology shareholders.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
