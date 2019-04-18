Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of EverQuote, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/18/2019 | 11:17am EDT

NEW YORK, April 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of EverQuote, Inc. (“EverQuote” or the “Company”) (NASDAQGM: EVER) pursuant or traceable to the Company’s Initial Public Offering in June 2018.

You are hereby notified that a securities action has been commenced in the Supreme Court of the State of New York. If you purchased or otherwise acquired EverQuote securities pursuant to the initial public offering, your rights may be affected by this action.

According to the complaint, in June 2018, EverQuote held its IPO based on a misleading registration statement. EverQuote's registration statement touted the company's year-over-year and quarterly increases in both revenue and quote request volume, even though the company had strategized to lower its quote request volume to inflate other financial metrics ahead of the IPO.

EverQuote's first public earnings report revealed that second quarter 2018 quote request volume had worsened to a year-over-year growth rate of only 2.3%—down from 14.3% touted in the registration statement—and to a quarterly decline of 12%. Then, in November 2018, EverQuote revealed that quote request volume had worsened to zero growth, causing the company's stock to plummet dramatically.

If you suffered a loss in EverQuote and would like additional information, contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972, or visit https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/everquote-inc-loss-form.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, New Jersey, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation involving financial fraud, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:   
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com 
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com 

250x148_zlk.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:45aApyx Medical Corporation Shareholder Alert – Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Investigating Potential Securities Claims on Behalf of Apyx Medical Investors
GL
11:44aCLEANSPARK, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:43aSERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES : Sears sues Lampert, claiming he looted company and drove it into bankruptcy
RE
11:43aUNIPOL GRUPPO : Corporate › Governance Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting
PU
11:43aINSPIRED ENTERTAINMENT : Launches bear money interactive slot game
PU
11:43aCAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL : Sets GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for the largest Artificial Intelligence programming lesson with 846 Participants
PU
11:43aIMMUNODIAGNOSTIC HLDGS : FY2019 Trading Update
PU
11:43aEXPLORER SURGICAL : the OS for the OR, Announces $5M Financing
PR
11:43aLevi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Commencement of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by the Board of Directors of PriceSmart, Inc.
GL
11:42aDEEP SOUTH RESOURCES : South Starts Metallurgical Test Work on Ore from its Haib Copper Project in Namibia
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LYFT INC : Pinterest valued at $12.7 billion in IPO, sign of tech demand after Lyft struggles
2L'ORÉAL : Kering shares slide as Gucci's growth slows
3AIRBUS SE : Jet Airways shares plunge, rivals race to grab grounded carrier's slots
4LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : As Notre-Dame money rolls in, some eyebrows raised over rush of funds
5UNILEVER : Unilever 1Q Sales Fell; Raises Quarterly Dividend

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About