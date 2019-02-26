Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Menlo Therapeutics, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/26/2019 | 03:26pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Menlo Therapeutics, Inc. (“Menlo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQGS: MNLO) pursuant or traceable to the Company’s Initial Public Offering closed on January 29, 2018.

You are hereby notified that a securities action has been commenced in the Superior Court of the State of California, County of San Mateo. If you purchased or otherwise acquired Menlo securities pursuant to the initial public offering, your rights may be affected by this action.

In its January 2018 IPO, Menlo issued over 8 million shares at $17 per share, raising over $136 million in gross proceeds. In its registration statement, Menlo stated that if the results of its Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of pruritus are promising, the company would "rapidly advance into Phase 3 clinical trials" and would use the net proceeds from the IPO to fund such trials. However, well before the IPO, data for the primary outcome measure of the Phase 2 clinical trial had already exposed serlopitant as ineffective and having little or no prospect of Phase 3 clinical trials or approval by the U.S. Federal Drug Administration.

On April 8, 2018, Menlo revealed that the data it collected before the IPO did not meet the efficacy endpoints and its drug was therefore not effective. Menlo shares currently trade at only $5.55 per share — a 67% decline from the IPO price.

If you suffered a loss in Menlo and would like additional information, contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972, or visit https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/menlo-therapeutics-inc-loss-form.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, New Jersey, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation involving financial fraud, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:   
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

250x148_zlk.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:11pGladstone Land Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End 2018 Results
GL
04:11pCALLON PETROLEUM COMPANY : Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Results
PR
04:11pCoca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 and Fiscal 2018 Results
GL
04:11pWiley Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Conference Call Schedule
BU
04:11pSITE CENTERS : to Present at the 2019 Citi Global Property CEO Conference
BU
04:10pROBBINS ARROYO LLP : Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) Sued for Misleading Shareholders
BU
04:10pSTANDARD CHARTERED : Stanchart gets Saudi banking license
AQ
04:10pMASIMO : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results
BU
04:10pZOMEDICA PHARMACEUTICALS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
04:10pTANDEM DIABETES CARE : Announces Succession Plan for Chief Executive Officer and Board of Directors
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : KRAFT HEINZ : Tests Buffett and 3G Ties
2AIXTRON SE : AIXTRON: 2018 targets exceeded / Strategic realignment successfully completed / Operating busines..
3DANAHER CORPORATION : DANAHER : GE Exits Biotech To Lower Its Debt
4HOME DEPOT (THE) : 'COLD, SNOWY, WET': Home Depot suffers as winter hits house makeovers
5BASF : BASF : 4Q Net Income Fell; Misses Expectations

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.