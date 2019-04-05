Levi Strauss : CORRECTING and REPLACING Levi Strauss & Co. to Revise Timing of First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Please replace the release dated April 2, 2019 with the following corrected version due to revised conference call timing.

LEVI STRAUSS & CO. TO REVISE TIMING OF FIRST QUARTER 2019 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) today announced that it is revising the timing of its first quarter 2019 earnings conference call and webcast to be held at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time/5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, April 9. The call will be hosted by Chip Bergh, president and chief executive officer, and Harmit Singh, executive vice president and chief financial officer, who will discuss the company's financial results for the first quarter ended February 24, 2019.

To access the live webcast, please visit https://engage.vevent.com/rt/levistraussao~8997045 or dial in to listen to the live call at: +1 800-891-4735 in the United States and Canada or +1 973-200-3066 internationally; I.D. No. 8997045.

A replay of the webcast will be available on http://www.investors.levistrauss.com approximately two hours after the event and archived on the Levi Strauss & Co. investor relations website for one quarter. A telephone replay will be available until April 15, 2019 at +1 855-859-2056 in the United States and Canada or +1 404-537-3406 internationally; I.D. No. 8997045.

To access the company's related press release on April 9, 2019, please visit:

http://www.investors.levistrauss.com.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. is one of the world's largest brand-name apparel companies and a global leader in jeanswear. The company designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi's®, Dockers®, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.™, and Denizen® brands. Its products are sold in more than 110 countries worldwide through a combination of chain retailers, department stores, online sites, and a global footprint of approximately 3,000 retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co.'s reported fiscal 2018 net revenues were $5.6 billion. For more information, go to http://levistrauss.com.

Investor Contact: Aida Orphan

Levi Strauss & Co.

(800) 438-0349

Investor-relations@levi.com

Media Contact: Amber McCasland

Levi Strauss & Co.

(415) 501-7777

newsmediarequests@levi.com

