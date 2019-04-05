Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Levi Strauss : CORRECTING and REPLACING Levi Strauss & Co. to Revise Timing of First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/05/2019 | 06:08pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Please replace the release dated April 2, 2019 with the following corrected version due to revised conference call timing.

The corrected release reads:

LEVI STRAUSS & CO. TO REVISE TIMING OF FIRST QUARTER 2019 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) today announced that it is revising the timing of its first quarter 2019 earnings conference call and webcast to be held at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time/5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, April 9. The call will be hosted by Chip Bergh, president and chief executive officer, and Harmit Singh, executive vice president and chief financial officer, who will discuss the company's financial results for the first quarter ended February 24, 2019.

To access the live webcast, please visit https://engage.vevent.com/rt/levistraussao~8997045 or dial in to listen to the live call at: +1 800-891-4735 in the United States and Canada or +1 973-200-3066 internationally; I.D. No. 8997045.

A replay of the webcast will be available on http://www.investors.levistrauss.com approximately two hours after the event and archived on the Levi Strauss & Co. investor relations website for one quarter. A telephone replay will be available until April 15, 2019 at +1 855-859-2056 in the United States and Canada or +1 404-537-3406 internationally; I.D. No. 8997045.

To access the company's related press release on April 9, 2019, please visit:
http://www.investors.levistrauss.com.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. is one of the world's largest brand-name apparel companies and a global leader in jeanswear. The company designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi's®, Dockers®, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.™, and Denizen® brands. Its products are sold in more than 110 countries worldwide through a combination of chain retailers, department stores, online sites, and a global footprint of approximately 3,000 retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co.'s reported fiscal 2018 net revenues were $5.6 billion. For more information, go to http://levistrauss.com.

Source: Levi Strauss & Co. Investor Relations

View source version on businesswire.com :https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190402005424/en/

Investor Contact: Aida Orphan
Levi Strauss & Co.
(800) 438-0349
Investor-relations@levi.com

Media Contact: Amber McCasland
Levi Strauss & Co.
(415) 501-7777
newsmediarequests@levi.com

Source: Levi Strauss & Co. Investor Relations

Disclaimer

Levi Strauss & Co. published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 22:07:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:30pELLINGTON FINANCIAL : Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 Per Share and Announces Estimated Book Value Per Share of $18.86 as of March 31, 2019
BU
06:29pLEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Molson Coors Brewing Company To Contact The Firm
GL
06:27pMAS GOLD : Ronald Netolitzky Announces Purchase of Units of MAS Gold Corp.
AQ
06:23pROBBINS ARROYO LLP : Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TTPH) Accused of Misleading Shareholders
BU
06:23pLEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. To Contact The Firm
GL
06:19pROBBINS ARROYO LLP : AT&T Inc. (T) Sued for Misleading Shareholders
BU
06:18pBUCKEYE PARTNERS L P : BPL Takes Additional Steps Toward Bi-Directional Laurel Service
PU
06:18pPS BUSINESS PARKS : GLENDALE, California — PS Business Parks, Inc. Announces Addition to the S&P MidCap 400 Index
PU
06:13pUNITED CONTINENTAL : Amended Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
06:13pCOMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO : Notice to shareholders
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ELLINGTON FINANCIAL INC : ELLINGTON FINANCIAL : Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 Per Share and Announces Est..
2GLOBAL DAILY FANTASY SPORTS INC : GLOBAL DAILY FANTASY SPORTS INC :. announces closing a first tranche of its ..
3AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS INC : AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS : Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635..
4AT&T : AT&T : DIRECTV Offers Exclusive Virtual Channel for Game of Thrones Fans
5LEVI STRAUSS : CORRECTING and REPLACING Levi Strauss & Co. to Revise Timing of First Quarter 2019 Earnings ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About